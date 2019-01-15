We have compiled seven Carol Channing quotes to commemorate the actress, dancer, singer and comedian who spent decades gracing Broadway stages and Hollywood sets.

Channing died of natural causes on Monday, January 15 in her Rancho Mirage, California home at age 97, only 16 days shy of her 98th birthday. Over the course of her career, she won a Golden Globe, received an Academy Award nomination and was inducted into the American Theatre Hall of Fame.

Here are six quotes to remember her by:

“Laughter is much more important than applause. Applause is almost a duty. Laughter is a reward.”

“The first 80 years are the hardest.”

“You know, if you’re lucky enough to have two smash hit shows, the traffic of the world goes through your dressing room.”

“If I talk about something I either talk about it or I DO it… the minute I talk about it it’s lost all it’s drive and all it’s fun.”

“Onstage, you just have to tell the absolute truth about the character you are playing. You hope you communicate it, and you hope it comes back like a tennis ball. If you’re listening to the sound of your own voice, nobody else is. The audience knows, and they freeze on you.”

“When you try to talk about yourself, you dont know who you are, or what your like, or what your like to other people. And the moment you do it’s a formula for yourself, and then you’re imitating yourself, and then nobody likes you and they dont know why.”

RIP Carol Channing.