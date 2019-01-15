Chick-fil-A Test Menu: 3 Spicy Items That Could Go Nationwide

Additions to the Chick-fil-A test menu have the company experimenting with spicy new options.

The following are the new items on the Chicl-fil-A test menu.

Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich — This new menu item is a grilled chicken sandwich on a toasted multigrain brioche bun. It is marinated in a spicy sauce and comes with Colby-Jack cheese, lettuce and tomato. A serving of Cilantro Lime Sauce also comes on the side. The chain says this is an option for customers looking for a lighter spice. It starts at $4.95.

Spicy Chick-n-Strips Biscuit — This option has two spicy chicken strips sitting in between two parts of a baked buttermilk biscuit. The chicken strips are seasoned with a blend of peppers. The menu item starts at $3.09.

Grilled Spicy Deluxe Bundle — This is a bundle option for the Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich. It includes enough ingredients to make 10 servings of the sandwich. It also comes with the same Cilantro Lime Sauce as the normal offering.

The new offerings to customers are available on the Chick-fil-A test menu at a few locations around the U.S. This includes restaurant locations in Phoenix, Yuma and Tucson. The menu items will be around for a limited time as the company tests customer reaction to them. If these tests go well, the chicken chain may bring these offerings to the rest of the U.S.

Chick-fil-A is also still testing out its Spicy Chicken Strips at select areas. The test for this menu item started back in August. It is a combination of the Chick-fil-A Chick-n-Strips and the Spicy Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich into one new item on the menu.

