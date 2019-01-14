A Metallica beer will now be released to the public after making the rounds during the band’s tour last year.
Here are seven things you should know about Enter Night, the heavy metal legends’ new brew:
- The band said that Enter Night is a hoppy pilsner that it developed alongside Stone Brewing Co., which is a brewer based out of Escondido, California.
- The Metallica Beer is 5.7% alcohol and it was first made available to the group’s fans who attended its fall 2018 tour around North America.
- You can now get the beer all around the U.S. at major grocery stores.
- Metallica will hit the European road this spring, which means that fans across the pond will be able to try out the beer as well.
- “In terms of hard rock, Iron Maiden has been doing beverages very successfully and Megadeth has been doing beer,” Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich said in an interview with USA TODAY. “We have been watching everybody else do their stuff and sometimes just sitting back and watching … you sort of pick up what is working and (think) what could our model look like.”
- Ulrich added that it makes sense for artists of Metallica’s reputation to connect with fans in ways that go beyond music and merchandise.
- “Our primary thing is obviously playing music … but in the wake of that comes a whole slew of other things,” he said. “I look at all of them … as creative outlets.”