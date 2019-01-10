A round of Georgia-Pacific layoffs was announced on Thursday as the industrial conglomerate is seeking to shed its workforce in one of largest paper mills.

The Atlanta, Ga.-based company, which is owned by Koch Industries but operates independently, said that it will reduce its workforce by nearly 700. All of these workers are located in the industrial conglomerate’s Port Hudson, La.-based paper mill as the demand for office and copy paper continues to decline.

Following this round of Georgia-Pacific layoffs, about 300 people will continue working at the paper mill, focusing mostly on producing toilet tissue and paper towels. The company added that the move will see it permanently shut down its office paper machines, woodyard, pulp mill, converting assets and the bulk of its energy-generating complex by the middle of March.

Roughly 650 of the jobs that are being cut at the Port Hudson facility are in the office paper and pulp assets segments, while about 40 are in business and sales jobs. Georgia-Pacific spokesman Kelly Ferguson noted that the layoffs were completely unrelated with the workers’ performance as they have maintained a strong work ethic.

Ferguson added that the decision is solely based on the fact that the demand for office paper is not viable in the long term due to the increasing popularity of electronic and digital communications. Most of the workers affected by the layoffs are earning $80,000 to $100,000 a year.