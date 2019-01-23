Hulu Price Drop 2019: Ad-Supported Streaming Service Gets a Price Cut

There’s a Hulu Price drop this year for users of the streaming service.

The newest price drop from Hulu has the company adjusting the price of its cheapest plan. This plan is dropping from $7.99 per month to just $5.99 per month. This is for the streaming service’s subscription plan that still includes advertisements.

There’s another price change for Hulu subscribers as well, but this one is an increase. This is for the streaming company’s Live TV Plan. The plan was previously $39.99 per month. However, this price increase will now have customers paying $44.99 per month for the service.

What isn’t changing at the streaming service is its middle-of-the-road plan. There won’t be any Hulu price drop or increase for this plan. Instead, it will continue to cost customers $11.99 per month. While more expensive than the basic plan, this one offers its content to subscribers without the need for advertisements, reports Deadline.

The Hulu price drop comes shortly after Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX ) also adjusted its prices for subscribers. Unfortunately for Netflix customers, there were no price drops to be seen. What happened instead was the streaming service increasing the price for each of its plans.

The Netflix price increase now has the streaming company charging as much as $16 per month for its most expensive plan. This price increase is actually the largest the company has made since its launch. One small benefit is that current subscribers won’t see the price increase for the next few months.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.