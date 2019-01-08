A Hyundai walking car is the latest creation in the world of advanced technology as the company revealed the concept at the Las Vegas tech conference CES 2019.

The carmaker previewed a small model of the car, which can activate its robot legs and walk at 3 mph over rough terrains in various modes, including mammalian and reptilian with omnidirectional mobility. The Hyundai Elevate can reportedly climb a 5-foot (1.5m) wall or jump a 5-foot gap, which means that it could be especially useful in emergency rescues following accidents or natural disasters.

The Hyundai walking car was developed by the company as it was seeking to develop something “beyond the range of wheels.” The company has been developing the vehicle for three years, which you can access from four different sides, giving it flexibility in rescue situations.

“When a tsunami or earthquake hits, current rescue vehicles can only deliver first responders to the edge of the debris field. They have to go the rest of the way by foot,” said Hyundai vice-president John Suh in a statement. “Elevate can drive to the scene and climb right over flood debris or crumbled concrete.”

The company’s VP added that the vehicle also has the capability to pick up wheelchair users, allowing them to “walk” up to the front door of a building that has step-only access. Check out a video of the Hyundai Elevate in action here.

What do you make of it?