A State-by-State Look at Minimum Wage Increases for 2019

Minimum wage increases are taking place in several states around the U.S. as we come into 2019.

Source: Shutterstock

This change will have 19 states introducing minimum wage increases in 2019. The reason for the minimum wage increase are varied between the states. Some states are increasing minimum wage due to inflation. However, others are increasing due to legislation and some are due to voting from residents.

Let’s start off with the 2019 minimum wage increases for keeping up with inflation.

Vermont — Minimum wage is increasing to $10.77 as of Jan. 1, 2019.

— Minimum wage is increasing to $10.77 as of Jan. 1, 2019. Montana — Minimum wage is increasing to $8.50 as of Jan. 1, 2019.

— Minimum wage is increasing to $8.50 as of Jan. 1, 2019. Minnesota — Minimum wage is increasing to $9.86 as of Jan. 1, 2019.

— Minimum wage is increasing to $9.86 as of Jan. 1, 2019. South Dakota — Minimum wage is increasing to $9.10 as of Jan. 1, 2019.

— Minimum wage is increasing to $9.10 as of Jan. 1, 2019. Ohio — Minimum wage is increasing to $8.55 as of Jan. 1, 2019.

— Minimum wage is increasing to $8.55 as of Jan. 1, 2019. New Jersey — Minimum wage is increasing to $8.85 as of Jan. 1, 2019.

— Minimum wage is increasing to $8.85 as of Jan. 1, 2019. Alaska — Minimum wage is increasing to $9.89 as of Jan. 1, 2019.

— Minimum wage is increasing to $9.89 as of Jan. 1, 2019. Florida — Minimum wage is increasing to $8.46 as of Jan. 1, 2019.

Now let’s move on to the minimum wage increase due to legislation.

Michigan — Minimum wage is increasing to $9.45 as of Jan. 1, 2019.

— Minimum wage is increasing to $9.45 as of Jan. 1, 2019. Rhode Island — Minimum wage is increasing to $10.50 as of Jan. 1, 2019.

— Minimum wage is increasing to $10.50 as of Jan. 1, 2019. Massachusetts — Minimum wage is increasing to $12.00 as of Jan. 1, 2019.

— Minimum wage is increasing to $12.00 as of Jan. 1, 2019. California — Minimum wage is increasing to $12.00 as of Jan. 1, 2019.

— Minimum wage is increasing to $12.00 as of Jan. 1, 2019. Delaware — Minimum wage is increasing to $8.75 as of Jan. 1, 2019.

The last minimum wage increases are due to votes in the following states.

Maine — Minimum wage is increasing to $11.00 as of Jan. 1, 2019.

— Minimum wage is increasing to $11.00 as of Jan. 1, 2019. Washington — Minimum wage is increasing to $12.00 as of Jan. 1, 2019.

— Minimum wage is increasing to $12.00 as of Jan. 1, 2019. Colorado — Minimum wage is increasing to $11.10 as of Jan. 1, 2019.

— Minimum wage is increasing to $11.10 as of Jan. 1, 2019. Missouri — Minimum wage is increasing to $8.60 as of Jan. 1, 2019.

— Minimum wage is increasing to $8.60 as of Jan. 1, 2019. Arizona — Minimum wage is increasing to $11.00 as of Jan. 1, 2019.

— Minimum wage is increasing to $11.00 as of Jan. 1, 2019. Arkansas — Minimum wage is increasing to $9.25 as of Jan. 1, 2019.

You can follow this link to learn more about 2019 minimum wage increases.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.