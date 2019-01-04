National Spaghetti Day Deals at Carraba’s, Fazoli’s and More

Anyone looking to eat out today needs to keep an eye out for National Spaghetti Day deals.

National Spaghetti Day deals are likely going to be a little harder to find today as pasta places aren’t quite as prevalent as burger joints, or other common foods with holidays. However, that doesn’t mean there aren’t some good National Spaghetti Day deals going on today.

The following are a few National Spaghetti Day deals to take advantage of today.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill — Today’s deal lets customers chose between the chain’s Spaghetti Pomodoro or Penne Alfredo and Linguine Positano for just $10.

— Today’s deal lets customers chose between the chain’s Spaghetti Pomodoro or Penne Alfredo and Linguine Positano for just $10. Fazoli’s — There is also a special offer available from this chain, but it requires customers to first sign up for its rewards program.

— There is also a special offer available from this chain, but it requires customers to first sign up for its rewards program. Maggiano’s — Customers that stop by can get a free Classic Pasta with the order of any Specialty Pasta, Chef Featured Pasta or Classic Pasta.

— Customers that stop by can get a free Classic Pasta with the order of any Specialty Pasta, Chef Featured Pasta or Classic Pasta. Spaghetti Warehouse — Anyone stopping in can get a free plate of pasta when they order an entree.

— Anyone stopping in can get a free plate of pasta when they order an entree. Hungry Howie’s — This deal is for a large of of spaghetti with any topping for just $5.95.

Honestly, these are about the only National Spaghetti Day deals that are worth mentioning. There just isn’t as much love for fans of pasta as their is for the other food holidays. That may be a bit disappointing to some, but at least there are some deals to make the day better.

You can follow these links to see more National Spaghetti Day deals.

