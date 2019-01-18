Nautilus Earnings: NLS Stock Tanks on Terrible Q4 News

A preliminary Nautilus earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2018 has NLS stock falling hard on Friday.

Nautilus’ (NYSE: NLS ) preliminary earnings report includes earnings per share coming in between 4 cents and 5 cents for the fourth quarter of 2018. That’s horrible news for NLS stock as Wall Street is looking for earnings per share of 56 cents for the fourth quarter of the year.

The preliminary Nautilus earnings data for the fourth quarter of 2018 also includes revenue ranging from $114 million to $116 million. Yet again, this is a blow to NLS stock as analysts are expecting revenue for the quarter to be $149.55 million.

The preliminary Nautilus earnings data also includes the company’s expectations for the full year of 2018. Just like with its preliminary earnings data for the fourth quarter of 2018, this isn’t good news for NLS stock.

The preliminary earnings data for the full year of 2018 includes earnings per share ranging from 49 cents to 50 cents. Unfortunately for NLS stock, this is well below Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of $1.01 for the period.

Nautilus also notes that it is expecting revenue for the full year of 2018 to come in between $395 million and $397 million. This is another hit to NLS stock as analysts are estimating revenue of $430.85 million for the full year of 2018.

Nautilus points out that this is only preliminary data for its fourth quarter of 2018, but it still doesn’t look good for the company. The final release of Nautilus earnings report for the fourth quarter of the year will come out in late February.

NLS stock was down 37% as of Friday afternoon.

