Roku Premium Channels: 12 Things to Know About the New Options

Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU ) has announced that it is planning to add Roku premium channels to its devices.

Source: Shutterstock

The following are a few things to know about the new Roku premium channels.

These new Roku premium channels will be available from more than 25 different sources.

The channels will include content from providers such as SHOWTIME, Starz and EPIX.

All of the new Roku premium channels will be available through the Roku Channel.

Once users sign up for the premium channels, the content will show up first on their Roku Channel.

The system also allows users to get seven-day free trials to the premium channels.

Another advantage for customers is the bundling of the channels into a single bill.

This means that customers will pay one bill to Roku, instead of multiple bills to each of the different content providers.

Roku notes that it will also be adding additional search options to the Roku Channel as well.

This will allow users to use keywords to search for content within the Roku Channel.

The benefit will make it easier to search through the catalog of content on the service, as well as those from the new Roku premium channels.

Roku says that the new premium channels will start to become available on select devices starting later this month.

It also mentions that the Roku Channel will be coming to its mobile app in the near future as well.

You can follow this link to learn more about the new Roku premium channels.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.