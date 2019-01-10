Samsung Galaxy S10 Rumors and Latest News

Samsung Galaxy S10 rumors are out in force as the company prepares to release the smartphone next month.

Here’s a collection of Samsung Galaxy S10 rumors and news.

Samsung says that the Galaxy S10 will launch in San Francisco on Feb. 20.

There will reportedly be four different display sizes for the device.

These will be 5.8 inches, 6.1 inches, 6.4 inches and 6.7 inches.

Samsung Galaxy 10 rumors claim that the smallest display model will go by the Galaxy S10 E, rather than the Galaxy S10 Lite.

The rumors claim that the device will feature a display without a bezel.

They also say that the display will feature a small pill-shaped cutout for the front-facing camera.

It’s still unknown how many rear cameras the device will have, but the rumors argue between three and four.

Rumors also claim that a “Bright Night” mode will allow users to take clearer photos in low-light settings.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 rumors also claim the device will feature an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor under the display.

There’s also talk of the smartphone having its own version of facial recognition for unlocking it.

Rumors from CES also claim that the Samsung Galaxy S10 is likely to feature support for 5G connections.

There’s also been some price rumors going around claiming that the S10 line will start at $845 for the cheapest version.

This rumor also says that the most expensive smartphone in the S10 line will reach $1,765.

