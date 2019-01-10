Samsung Galaxy S10 Rumors and Latest News

Samsung Galaxy S10 rumors are out in force as the company prepares to release the smartphone next month.
Here’s a collection of Samsung Galaxy S10 rumors and news.
- Samsung says that the Galaxy S10 will launch in San Francisco on Feb. 20.
- There will reportedly be four different display sizes for the device.
- These will be 5.8 inches, 6.1 inches, 6.4 inches and 6.7 inches.
- Samsung Galaxy 10 rumors claim that the smallest display model will go by the Galaxy S10 E, rather than the Galaxy S10 Lite.
- The rumors claim that the device will feature a display without a bezel.
- They also say that the display will feature a small pill-shaped cutout for the front-facing camera.
- It’s still unknown how many rear cameras the device will have, but the rumors argue between three and four.
- Rumors also claim that a “Bright Night” mode will allow users to take clearer photos in low-light settings.
- The Samsung Galaxy S10 rumors also claim the device will feature an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor under the display.
- There’s also talk of the smartphone having its own version of facial recognition for unlocking it.
- Rumors from CES also claim that the Samsung Galaxy S10 is likely to feature support for 5G connections.
- There’s also been some price rumors going around claiming that the S10 line will start at $845 for the cheapest version.
- This rumor also says that the most expensive smartphone in the S10 line will reach $1,765.
