Today's Best (And Worst) Stocks: AMZN, AAPL, NIO >>> READ MORE
Home > Market Insight, Financial Articles > Gadgets, Smartphones & Tech > Samsung Galaxy S10 Rumors and Latest News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Rumors and Latest News

The S10 will launch on Feb. 20

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer

http://bit.ly/2AGqlw8

Samsung Galaxy S10 rumors are out in force as the company prepares to release the smartphone next month.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Rumors and Latest News
Source: Shutterstock

Here’s a collection of Samsung Galaxy S10 rumors and news.

  • Samsung says that the Galaxy S10 will launch in San Francisco on Feb. 20.
  • There will reportedly be four different display sizes for the device.
  • These will be 5.8 inches, 6.1 inches, 6.4 inches and 6.7 inches.
  • Samsung Galaxy 10 rumors claim that the smallest display model will go by the Galaxy S10 E, rather than the Galaxy S10 Lite.
  • The rumors claim that the device will feature a display without a bezel.
  • They also say that the display will feature a small pill-shaped cutout for the front-facing camera.
  • It’s still unknown how many rear cameras the device will have, but the rumors argue between three and four.
  • Rumors also claim that a “Bright Night” mode will allow users to take clearer photos in low-light settings.
  • The Samsung Galaxy S10 rumors also claim the device will feature an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor under the display.
  • There’s also talk of the smartphone having its own version of facial recognition for unlocking it.
  • Rumors from CES also claim that the Samsung Galaxy S10 is likely to feature support for 5G connections.
  • There’s also been some price rumors going around claiming that the S10 line will start at $845 for the cheapest version.
  • This rumor also says that the most expensive smartphone in the S10 line will reach $1,765.

You can follow these links to see more Samsung Galaxy S10 rumors and news.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

Compare Brokers

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2019/01/samsung-galaxy-s10-rumors/.

©2019 InvestorPlace Media, LLC