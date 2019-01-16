Shopko Bankruptcy 2019: 38 Shopko Stores Closing

A Shopko bankruptcy will have the private retail chain closing down some stores.

According to the company, it has plans to close down 38 stores during the Shopko bankruptcy. It notes that this will be part of its restructuring plan as it goes through Chapter 11. The company does not provide a list of which stores it will be closing down as part of the Chapter 11 restructure.

The Shopko bankruptcy will also have the company relocating 20 of its Optical centers into freestanding locations when it closes down the 38 stores. The company says that its other freestanding Optical locations have been performing well and that it wants to focus more on the business. This includes opening more of these locations during 2019.

Another change that it is looking to complete during the Shopko bankruptcy is an auction for its Pharmacy business. However, the company notes that this business will continue to operate normally throughout the bankruptcy.

Shopko says that it is also planning to continue normal operations at the rest of its businesses as it goes through the bankruptcy. This includes its retail and Optical locations. It also has plans to continue paying employees and partners during the Shopko bankruptcy.

Shopko notes that it already has $480 million in debtor-in-possession financing that will allow it to continue its day-to-day operations while it goes through Chapter 11. It says this financing comes from some of its lenders, with Wells Fargo leading the group.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.