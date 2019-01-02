What is the Nordic diet?

One of the newest diets to make the US News & World Report list of the best diets for 2019 is the Nordic diet, which essentially encourages you to eat the same way Vikings did in the olden days of Scandinavia. It’s no secret that Vikings were among the most mighty, strongest and tallest warriors the world has ever seen and their diet had a lot to do with their grit and tenacity.

The Nordic diet consists of a combination of fatty fish, whole grains, vegetables and berries, and it was ranked in third place for the best plant-based diets on the publication’s list, which was launched on Wednesday. Naturally, the diet is named after Scandinavia and its surrounding countries, including Norway, Iceland, Denmark, Finland and Sweden.

These countries have some of the healthiest people in the world thanks to the diet, according to Angela Haupt, who is the assistant managing editor of health at US News & World Report. “We are seeing an interest in people eating to mimic the eating patterns of people in spots of the world where people are particularly healthy,” she said.

“People are looking at what we can learn from them,” Haupt added. These foods are also especially helpful for those trying to survive in colder weather where they need more fat and hearty vegetables to get through the day.