When is Mother’s Day 2019?
The holiday takes place on the second Sunday of May every year in the U.S., which means you’ll be able to celebrate the big day with your mother on May 12.
Here are seven other things you should know about the holiday ahead of Mother’s Day 2019:
- The first Mother’s Day in the U.S. took place at St. Andrew’s Methodist Church in Grafton, West Virginia, when Anna Jarvis held a memorial service for her mother.
- Jarvis campaigned to make Mother’s Day a recognized holiday across the country back in 1905, following the death of her mother Ann Reeves Jarvis.
- The senior Jarvis was a peace activist who helped care for and nurse wounded soldiers on both sides of the American Civil War, creating Mother’s Day Work Clubs to help with public health issues.
- Anna Jarvis designed Mother’s Day to honor her mother and the work she had started by creating a day that commemorated all mothers as she thinks no one does more for us in this world than our mothers.
- Following an initial rejection from U.S. Congress, all U.S. states had observed the holiday by 1911.
- Woodrow Wilson then signed a proclamation in 1914 that designated Mother’s Day as a national holiday to be held on the second Sunday in May.
- Jarvis was not happy about the fact that Mother’s Day eventually became commercialized by businesses.