A winning Mega Millions ticket was sold late in 2018 and the fate of the winner was revealed on the New Year, garnering one lucky person a $425 million jackpot.

The ticket was sold in Long Island, New York as all the numbers were matched by one person, whose name has been kept under wraps so far. The ticket was sold at Brookville Auto Service in the Town of Oyster Bay, according to an announcement from the New York Lottery’s official website.

The numbers for the drawing on new Year’s Day were 57, 70, 34, 62, 44, as well as a gold Mega Ball of 14. The $425 million that the winning Mega Millions ticket will garner the person who bought it is the eighth largest in history, thanks to a December 28 drawing that failed to produce any big winners.

The jackpot operator said that the cash option, or lump sum, option for the jackpot is $254.6 million. This marks the fifth time the jackpot has been drawn on the first day of the year but it is only the second that has had a winner, along with a lucky 2008 contestant.

Mega Millions can be played in 44 states, as well as Washington, D.C. and the US Virgin Islands. If you do play, your chances of winning the big jackpot are 1 in 302 million. It is unclear whether or not the winner has come forward to claim their winnings as of yet.