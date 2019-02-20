Wednesday Apple Rumors: Apple May Reveal Mac Pro at WWDC 2019

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news about WWDC 2019. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

WWDC 2019: A new rumor claims that Apple will have a surprise reveal at WWDC 2019, reports AppleInsider. According to this rumor, the tech company is planning to show off the Mac Pro during the event. It claims that the device will then launch later this year. The rumor also says that AAPL will reveal more details about its new app development software. This software will allow developers to easily create apps for both its mobile and computer offerings.

iOS 13: A recent rumor says that Apple will be making a handy change with iOS 13, BGR notes. This rumor claims that AAPL will be making several changes to its mobile operating system when iOS 13 comes out. The new change that today’s rumor focuses on is the removal of the volume HUD. It may only seems like a small change, but it is a welcome one for iOS users.

iOS 12.2 Public Beta: The third version of iOS 12.2 for the public beta is now available for download, reports MacRumors. This new iOS 12.2 public beta comes out roughly two weeks after the second update. It also comes just one day after the developer version of the third iOS 12.2 beta was made available. Owners of AAPL’s mobile devices will be happy to know that iOS 12.2 will include a few interesting changes, one of which is bringing its News service to Canada.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.