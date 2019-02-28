Thursday Apple Rumors: Apple Registers Two New iPad Models

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of new iPad models coming soon. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

New iPad: It looks like we are getting closer to the release of the next new iPad devices, reports MacRumors. The tech company has now registered two new iPad devices in India. These devices have model numbers A2124 and A2133. The same model numbers have shown up in Eurasia registrations. Rumors claim that the new iPad models that the company is planning to release will be an update to the iPad mini line.

Smart Gloves: A new patent reveals possible plans for Apple smart gloves, AppleInsider notes. These smart gloves would allow the user to type better on touchscreens with more forms of feed back. This includes the gloves squeezing around the tip of the finger to offer more precision. It will also be able to give them other types of feedback that may allow for a sense closer to haptic feedback.

Folding iPhone: Another patent from Apple reveals how it may solve one problem with a folding iPhone, reports 9to5Mac. This patent details a system that would allow the device to heat up its screen in cold weather. This could keep the screen from breaking while folding if temperatures are too cold. It’s still unknown how far away a folding iPhone is, but this patent suggests that AAPL is at least considering such a device.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.