A Fortnite Marshmello show will be happening this weekend, bringing one of the biggest electronic dance music DJs to the hottest video game in the world right now for a virtual concert experience.

Source: Shutterstock

The musician Marshmello wrote a tweet on Thursday that teased a concert that he was going to put on in the game’s Pleasant Part, exciting fans all around the world. He said that players should go to the virtual venue on Saturday night, suggesting that he would be putting on a show.

While the DJ didn’t say in the tweet that he would specifically be playing in the Fortnite in-game location, the musician had recently updated his official tour schedule list with a date that said he will be playing at Pleasant Park on Feb. 2. The date was found in the musician’s online schedule, along with a poster that players can find in the game.

The concert will reportedly begin Saturday at 2 p.m. ET. Epic — the company behind Fortnite — is reportedly going all out to make sure the Marshmello concert is a success, adding a full line of cosmetics pertaining to the musician to the Fortnite store on Thursday night–this includes a skin of the musician in costume, wearing his all-white outfit.

We’re unsure how long the Fotnite Marshmello concert will last or what it will look like, so you’ll have to tune in to find out.