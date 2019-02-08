Haagen-Dazs spirits are now a reality as the high-end maker of frozen treats announced that it will be releasing alcohol-infused ice cream this coming April.

Source: Wikipedia Some people are not big on mixing alcohol with dairy, while others believe that the frozen treats only get better with a touch of liquor to give it a bit of a kick. The aforementioned ice cream maker announced that they’re bringing six flavors to your local grocery store’s freezer in a couple of months, all of which rely on different spirits to give them a bit of a punch. Haagen-Dazs spirits include Bourbon Praline Pecan, Bourbon Vanilla Bean Truffle, Irish Cream Brownie, Rum Tres Leches, Stout Chocolate Pretzel and Non-Dairy Amaretto Black Cherry Almond Toffee. All of the company’s alcohol-infused ice cream flavors come in 14-ounce pints.

As you can probably tell by the names of the flavors, the ice creams will have more than simply spirits as a topping for the ice cream as they’ll also have fudge, brownie pieces, pretzels and more. Early tasters have said that every flavor has a noticeable taste of alcohol to it, meaning they didn’t skimp on the different liquors they added to their fold.

Haagen-Dazs is also offering the Irish Cream flavor in a different format as you can get it as a chocolate cookie topped with the Irish Cream ice cream that is coated in dark chocolate.