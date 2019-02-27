Why Home Depot Stock Dropped After Its Q4 Earnings Report

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) posted better-than-expected earnings for fourth-quarter fiscal 2018, retaining its five-year-long trend of delivering positive earnings surprises. However, the company’s top line lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while comparable store sales (comps) growth was below analysts’ expectations. This led to a notable decline in HD stock on Tuesday.

Source: Shutterstock

Net sales grew 10.9% to $26.49 billion from $23.88 billion in the year-ago quarter, but lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $26.56 billion. The additional 14th week in fourth-quarter fiscal 2018 contributed an incremental $1.7 billion to sales. HD’s overall comps increased by 3.2% and comps in the United States grew by 3.7%.

During the reported quarter, HD’s comps were aided by 2.5% rise in average ticket and 7.7% increase in customer transactions. Moreover, sales per square foot rose by 4.9%.

Meanwhile, this Zacks Rank No. 3 (Hold) company’s adjusted earnings of $2.25 per share increased 48% from $1.52 recorded in the year-ago quarter. Moreover, the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.16 for Home Depot stock. Home Depot’s earnings benefited from the contribution of nearly 21 cents per share from the additional 14th week in fiscal 2018 compared with fiscal 2017.

Excluding a non-recurring pre-tax charge of nearly 16 cents per share related to impairment loss incurred by certain trade names at Interline Brands, GAAP earnings per share for the fiscal fourth quarter were $2.09, up 37.5% year-over-year.

The company is on track with investment plans that were outlined in December 2017. HD is benefiting from efforts to provide an interconnected shopping experience to customers, with localized and innovative products, and improved productivity.

Other Quarterly Details for HD

Gross profit margin expanded 20 basis points (bps) to 34.1%. In dollar terms, gross profit improved 11.5% to $9,027 million from $8,093 million in the year-ago quarter, primarily driven by higher sales. Excluding the impact of the ASU No. 2014-09 revenue recognition standards adopted in first-quarter fiscal 2018, gross margin contracted 30 bps to 33.6%.

Adjusted operating income increased 13.7% to $3,625 million while adjusted operating margin expanded 30 bps YOY to 13.7%.

Home Depot’s Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Home Depot ended fiscal 2018 with cash and cash equivalents of $1,778 million, long-term debt (excluding current maturities) of $26,807 million, and shareholders’ deficit of $1,878 million. In fiscal 2018, it generated $13,038 million of net cash from operations.

Further, the company remains committed to rewarding HD stock owners through dividends and share repurchases. This is clear from the recent 32% hike in its quarterly dividend to $1.36 per share, which is payable on Mar. 28 to HD shareholders on record as of Mar 14. This marked the 128th straight quarter of dividend payment for the company.

Moreover, the company authorized new $15-million share buyback program, which replaces its existing authorization.

Outlook for HD Stock

Home Depot outlined a solid view for fiscal 2019 and reaffirmed long-term financial targets. For fiscal 2019, which has 52 weeks, the company expects sales growth of nearly 3.3%, with comps growth of about 5% (for the comparable 52-week period).

Further, the company projects gross margin of approximately 34% and operating margin of 14.4%. Other assumptions include net interest expenses of approximately $1.2 billion, with effective tax rate estimated to be about 25.5%. The company anticipates earnings-per-share of $10.03 for fiscal 2019, up nearly 3.1% YOY.

The company estimates capital expenditure of nearly $2.7 billion, with nearly five net new stores planned for the fiscal year. Cash flow from operations is expected to be $14.1 billion while depreciation and amortization are likely to be $2.3 billion. Moreover, it plans to repurchase HD stock worth nearly $5 billion in the fiscal year.

The company reiterated its targets for fiscal 2020, anticipating total sales of nearly $115-$120 billion. Further, it expects an operating margin of 14.4-15%. Return on invested capital is estimated to be more than 40%.

Want Better-Ranked Stocks? Check These Lucrative Picks

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) has a long-term earnings growth rate of 11.9% and a Zacks Rank No. 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has a long-term earnings growth rate of 16% and a Zacks Rank No. 2.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) has a long-term earnings growth rate of 27.5% and a Zacks Rank No. 2.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +98%, +119% and +164% in as little as 1 month. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc (LL): Free Stock Analysis Report

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN): Free Stock Analysis Report

The Home Depot, Inc. (HD): Free Stock Analysis Report

Fastenal Company (FAST): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research