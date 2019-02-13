Levi Strauss IPO: 11 Things for Potential Investors to Know

A Levi Strauss IPO is on the way for the American clothing company that specializes in denim jeans.
Here’s a few things for potential investors to know about the Levi Strauss IPO.
- The company filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with its IPO plans.
- It is planning to list its Class A common shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the stock ticker LEVI.
- The company doesn’t say how many shares will be included in the IPO.
- It also has yet to determine the price of shares for the public offering.
- Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan Securities will be serving as lead joint book-running managers for the Levi Strauss IPO.
- BofA Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley and Evercore Group will also be serving as book-running managers for the IPO.
- The co-managers for the Levi Strauss IPO are BNP Paribas Securities, Citigroup Global Markets, Drexel Hamilton, Guggenheim Securities, HSBC Securities, Telsey Advisory Group and The Williams Capital Group.
- LEVI Strauss says it is aiming to raise $100 million from the IPO, but this is likely a placeholder.
- Some estimates claim that a Levi Strauss IPO could raise anywhere between $600 million and $800 million.
- The IPO will result in the company having both Class A and Class B shares.
- One Class B share will be worth 10 votes to a single Class A share’s one vote.
As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.