Levi Strauss IPO: 11 Things for Potential Investors to Know

A Levi Strauss IPO is on the way for the American clothing company that specializes in denim jeans.

Source: Shutterstock

Here’s a few things for potential investors to know about the Levi Strauss IPO.

The company filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with its IPO plans.

It is planning to list its Class A common shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the stock ticker LEVI.

The company doesn’t say how many shares will be included in the IPO.

It also has yet to determine the price of shares for the public offering.

Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan Securities will be serving as lead joint book-running managers for the Levi Strauss IPO.

BofA Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley and Evercore Group will also be serving as book-running managers for the IPO.

The co-managers for the Levi Strauss IPO are BNP Paribas Securities, Citigroup Global Markets, Drexel Hamilton, Guggenheim Securities, HSBC Securities, Telsey Advisory Group and The Williams Capital Group.

LEVI Strauss says it is aiming to raise $100 million from the IPO, but this is likely a placeholder.

Some estimates claim that a Levi Strauss IPO could raise anywhere between $600 million and $800 million.

The IPO will result in the company having both Class A and Class B shares.

One Class B share will be worth 10 votes to a single Class A share’s one vote.

You can follow these links to learn more about the Levi Strauss IPO.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.