9 National Margarita Day Deals to Drink to Today

Today is National Margarita Day and that means there are a slew of deals out there for lovers of the drink.

Source: Shutterstock

The following are the best National Margarita Day deals available today.

Bahama Breeze Island Grille — Customers that stop by before 9:00 p.m. today can get the chain’s classic margaritas for just $2.22.

— Customers that stop by before 9:00 p.m. today can get the chain’s classic margaritas for just $2.22. Chili’s — Anyone old enough to enjoy a margarita can get the restaurant’s Cuervo Blue Margarita, Tropical Sunrise Margarita or Blueberry Pineapple Margarita for $5 each.

— Anyone old enough to enjoy a margarita can get the restaurant’s Cuervo Blue Margarita, Tropical Sunrise Margarita or Blueberry Pineapple Margarita for $5 each. Mad Mex — This chain is offering special prices on all sizes and varieties of margaritas that it sells.

— This chain is offering special prices on all sizes and varieties of margaritas that it sells. Chuy’s — The special deal available for National Margarita Day includes $1 Floaters, as well as $1 off its top-self skinny margaritas.

— The special deal available for National Margarita Day includes $1 Floaters, as well as $1 off its top-self skinny margaritas. Margaritaville — Of course Margaritaville is celebrating National Margarita Day and it’s doing so with traditional margaritas at $3.99.

— Of course Margaritaville is celebrating National Margarita Day and it’s doing so with traditional margaritas at $3.99. On The Border — The offering from this Mexican food chain includes its margarita made with 1800 Silver Tequila for $4.

— The offering from this Mexican food chain includes its margarita made with 1800 Silver Tequila for $4. Fuzzy’s Taco Shop — This deal is for anyone not wanting to break the bank and it includes 12-ounce margaritas for just $2 each.

— This deal is for anyone not wanting to break the bank and it includes 12-ounce margaritas for just $2 each. Max & Erma’s — This is another deal for price-conscience customers with $2 for margaritas and $1 for chips and salsa.

— This is another deal for price-conscience customers with $2 for margaritas and $1 for chips and salsa. Quaker Steak & Lube — Another cheap deal for customers is this chain’s $2 Well Ritas that will be available today.

You can follow these links to see more special deals that are available for customers on National Margarita Day today.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.