Nio News: NIO Stock Soars After Positive ’60 Minutes’ Spot

A recent 60 Minutes Nio news report has the electric car company’s stock on the rise today.

Source: Shutterstock

The 60 Minutes report focuses on how the car company is working to become more of a lifestyle brand in China. This includes offering several different perks to owners of its electric vehicles.

The Nio news report mentions that owners of the company’s electric cars gain the benefit of access to a special club. These locations are called Nio Houses and are located in various large cities in China.

The Nio Houses are only open to owners of Nio vehicles. They also offer special classes, such as espresso making and flower arrangement. There are also car showrooms, as well as rooms set aside for business meetings.

The goal of creating these special Nio Houses is to offer upper-middle class Chinese customers a lifestyle change. It will also acts as a status symbol for owners of the vehicles and creates a special community of Nio owners. The Nio news report notes that this is appealing to customers that are looking for just such a change.

According to the 60 Minutes Nio news report, there are also other benefits for Chinese car owners to pick the company’s cars. This includes rebates and the waiving of license fees from the Chinese government. There’s also a special social app for Nio owners that include other benefits. Among these is the ability to signal for a charge if the vehicle’s battery is dead.

You can follow this link to check out the full 60 Minutes Nio news report for yourself.

NIO stock was up 9% as of Monday morning.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.