Sprint 5G Launch: When It’s Coming and Where

The Sprint 5G launch is quickly approaching and it will start off in several major cities in the U.S.

Sprint (NYSE: S ) notes that it will start offering its 5G service to commercial customers in May. When this launch occurs, it will be for customers in the cities of Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas and Kansas City.

After the Sprint 5G launch, the wireless carrier company will be bringing the faster speeds to more areas. It says that this will include 5G coming to the cities of Houston, Los Angeles, New York City, Phoenix and Washington D.C. during the first half of 2019.

So the Sprint 5G launch is coming, but owners will first need a smartphone that is compatible with the new network. The wireless carrier notes that the first Sprint smartphone that will have access to 5G is the LG V50 ThinQ 5G.

Anyone looking for a more premium device for the Sprint 5G launch will have to wait a few months. However, the waiting may be worth it as it will let them use the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10 5G with the faster network speeds.

“Wireless customers are soon going to have their first mobile 5G experience with Sprint, and it won’t be limited to their home or a millimeter wave hotspot,” Sprint CTO Dr. John Saw said in a statement. “Real 5G is now on-air in Chicago, marking a major milestone for the commercialization of Sprint 5G using 2.5 GHz and Massive MIMO to provide fast speeds and true mobility.”

