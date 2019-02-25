St. Patrick’s Day 2019 is less than a month away and Aldi is getting into the celebrations with green cheese.

The grocery store announced on Monday that it’s bringing the luck of the Irish to its customers with two new specialty cheeses that will be available for a limited time. One such option will be a Pesto Gouda, which combines the mild texture of the cheese with the basil-based Italian sauce.

Aldi is also set to sell an English Sage Derby that is herb-based and has a harder texture than the softer gouda. Both options will be green and they will sell for around $4 apiece. You can buy them starting this coming Wednesday.

The chain is also adding some of its previous St. Patrick’s Day cheese options to its fold for the Sunday, March 17 holiday, including its Irish Truckle Assortment. This platter has three cheeses for you, including an aged Irish cheddar, a beer-infused cheese and another one containing whiskey–this offering is also around $4.

You can also go to Aldi around the holiday to buy a bread mix that is infused with Guinness beer, Shepard’s pie and other beverages that hail from the Emerald Isle.

The Germany-based grocery business has been around for over 70 years, expanding worldwide to now operate more than 10,000 stores around the globe. Its stores are known for being affordable and simple with no frills.