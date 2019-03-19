Altimmune News: ALT Stock Skyrockets on Positive Flu Vaccine Data

Altimmune news concerning the results from a Phase 2 extension study of the company’s NasoVAX has ALT stock heading higher today.

Altimmune (NASDAQ: ALT ) says that it saw strong results from an extension to the study that has it checking in on patients one year after its completion. This includes 100% of patients that returned for the study extension still being seroprotected.

The Altimmune news about its intranasal influenza vaccine candidate NasoVAX notes that patients in the extension were also saw a seroconversion rate that was unchanged from last year. It is also worth noting that these patients were from the highest dosage level of the study.

“We are excited about the continued positive NasoVAX results and believe that if approved, NasoVAX has the potential to capture a significant portion of the global flu vaccine market,” Vipin Garg, Ph.D., President and CEO of Altimmune, said in a statement. “Based on the continued positive data, we are seeking development and commercialization partnerships for our NasoVAX program. This will allow us to focus on our strategy of building a pipeline of multiple early to mid-stage assets.”

The original study from Altimmune about using NasoVAX as an influenza vaccine had 13 people receiving the highest dosage of the vaccine. All 13 were invited to return for the extension, but only eight chose to do so.

ALT stock was up 15% as of noon Tuesday and is up 11% since the start of the year.

