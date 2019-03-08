Friday Apple Rumors: AR Glasses Will Reportedly Launch in 2020

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of when the AR glasses will launch. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

AR Glasses: A new rumor claims that Apple will release its AR glasses sometime in 2020, reports MacRumors. The rumor goes further than this by also providing some details about the AR glasses. This includes that they will be an accessory for the iPhone. The rumor also claims that the iPhone will handle most of the work for the AR glasses. This rumor comes from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has a solid track record.

Elizabeth Warren: U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren wants to break up large tech companies, 9to5Mac notes. Warren said as much recently in a blog post. Among her targets in the plan are Apple. She wants to stop large tech companies like AAPL from both owning app stores and giving preferential treatment to its own services in them. Warren is planning to run for President when the 2020 elections roll around next year.

iOS Hacking: A recent dive into iOS hacking reveals how some Black Hat hackers break through security, reports Motherboard. This look into the world of Black Hat hackers reveals that some of them are using “dev-fused iPhones” to achieve their goals. These are versions of iPhone devices that are from before the official release. Basically, they are prototypes. These prototype iPhones lack the same security that consumer versions have. This makes it easier for hackers to discover vulnerabilities in iOS.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.