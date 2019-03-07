Thursday Apple Rumors: AR Glasses Patents May Reveal Features

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of AR glasses patents. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

AR Glasses: New patents from Apple may reveal possible features for its AR glasses, reports AppleInsider. The patents from the tech company cover a couple of different features. The first is a system that may use a small motor to adjust an elastic band and better hold the deice on the user’s face. The second is for a cooling system that may be able to blow air through the AR glasses to cool the device and the user.

Remote Play: The Remote Play app for PlayStation 4 is finally available on iOS devices, MacRumors notes. This launch means that owners of an iOS device can now use it to control their PlayStation 4. This includes a virtual controller on the screen as well as streaming the image to the iOS device. However, this is only possible over a Wi-Fi network, which limits its usability.

Wistron Factory: India has officially signed off on a $1 million Wistron factory, reports 9to5Mac. This opens the way for Wistron to start creating iPhone models that can be sold in the country. This includes versions of the iPhone 8. India has limitations on sales of smartphones in its country. It requires a large portion of the creation to take place in the country before it allows sales of the device.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.