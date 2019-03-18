Monday Apple Rumors: Apple Launches New 10.5-Inch iPad Air

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a new iPad launching. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

Source: Apple

iPad Air: Rumors are finally coming to fruition today with the launch of a new 10.5-inch iPad Air. The newest version of the iPad Air offers several improvements over its predecessor. This includes support for the Apple Pencil. It is also sporting an A12 Bionic chip and the company’s Neural Engine. These enhancements give it a 70% boost in performance over the previous iPad Air. It also allows for twice the graphics capability on the device’s Retina display.

iPad mini: Apple didn’t just stop with the introduction of the new iPad Air today and also launched a new iPad mini. This is another case of rumors being true as several have pointed to the launch of a new iPad mini. The new iPad mini is sporting many of the same features as the iPad Air. This includes a Retina display, the A12 Bionic chip and support for the Pencil. However, the device is smaller with a screen size of 7.9-inches.

Face ID: A new patent may reveal possible upgrades that are coming to Apple’s Face ID, reports BGR. This patent details a system that allows Face ID to scan for more than just a person’s outward appearance. This would have the system using “subepidermal imaging” to take a look under a person’s skin. This means a device could use a map of a person’s veins in their face to confirm their identity. While this sounds awesome, it’s worth noting it is still just a patent and may not become a feature for Face ID.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.