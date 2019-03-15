Friday Apple Rumors: March 25 Event May Include AirPods 2 Launch

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of when the AirPods 2 will launch. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

AirPods 2: A recent rumor claims that Apple is planning to launch the Airpods 2 at its March 25 event, reports BGR. The March 25 event from AAPL is going to be when the company reveals more details about its video streaming service. However, these rumors say it will also be when the company reveals the AirPods 2. It also claims that we may see the tech company show off a new iPad at the event as well.

Triple-Lens Camera: Rumors are still claiming that an iPhone with a triple-lens camera is coming later this year, MacRumors notes. This rumor says that the tech company will be releasing a high-end iPhone in 2019 that will feature a triple-lens camera on the rear. Other rumors claim that we will be getting three iPhone models later this year, with one of them being a more expensive version that includes extra features.

Free Content: Apple may offer free content from its upcoming video streaming service, reports 9to5Mac. The catch here is that the company may only offer this free content to owners of its devices. Otherwise, it will remain inaccessible to non-paying customers. This may serve as an extra incentive to pull customers over to its ecosystem and give them a sneak peak of its video content. That could also result in them subscribing to the service for access to more movies and shows.

