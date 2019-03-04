Monday Apple Rumors: How Fast Will the AirPods Wireless Charging Case Be?

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of AirPods wireless charging. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

Source: ColorWare

AirPods Charging: A new rumor claims that the Airpods wireless charging case will be dang fast, reports 9to5Mac. According to this rumor, the wireless charging case for AirPods will be able to take the earbuds from dead to a 100% charge in just 15 minutes. It also claims that the wireless charging case is going to be much thicker and heavier than the current AirPods case. The rumor says that the next generation of Airpods and the new wireless charging case will come out in the next few months.

iPhone 11 Waterproof: Rumor has it that Apple will be beefing up its waterproofing with the iPhone 11, BGR notes. This rumor claims that the company will introduce a waterproof display with the iPhone 11. It says that this will allow for the display to still see use even under water. That may not seem like an incredibly handy feature, but it could be beneficial when using the device in the rain.

Streaming Service: Things are apparently going roughly for Apple’s streaming service, reports New York Post. Insiders at studios working on content for the service claim that the company is unclear with what it wants. They also note that executives at AAPL, including CEO Tim Cook, are interfering in the creative process. This includes Cook telling creators “don’t be so mean” and to work on family-friendly content.

