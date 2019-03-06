Wednesday Apple Rumors: Apple Will Repair iPhones With Third-Party Batteries

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a change to the company’s repair policy. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

Battery Repair: Apple is changing its repair policy to now include iPhone devices with third-party batteries, reports MacRumors. This change is a step in the right direction for customers. It means they will no longer be turned away if the repair has nothing to do with the battery. The new policy will also have the tech company replacing the third-party batteries if that is what is causing the problem with the smartphone.

Custom iPhone Colors: There’s an easier way to get iPhone devices with custom colors, 9to5Mac notes. A company overseas is now offering refurbished iPhone models that are in custom colors. This includes shades of blue and pink, as well as others. It is also offering these devices to customers for close to the same amount as a typical refurbished device would cost.

Thin iPhone Case: Owners of an iPhone XR or XS that want an incredibly thin case are in luck, reports BGR. TOZO is now selling its thin cases for these two smartphones online. The cases are only 0.35mm thick, which means they will cover the smartphone without adding much bulk. They also probably won’t offer much in the way of protection either, but can stop the devices from getting scratched up when in pockets.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.