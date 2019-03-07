The Art Institute of Seattle will be closing its doors permanently tomorrow following more than seven decades in operation.

The Washington-based organization said it will be shutting down on Friday without a notice, leaving roughly 650 students wondering how and where they’ll get their degree as they will no longer have classes or professors. The move was announced by the Washington Student Achievement Council (WSAC), which is a state regulation agency.

The organization unveiled the news to the public on Wednesday after a 73-year stint, which is only a little over two weeks before the end of the winter quarter. Students such as Sarah Fuad are understandably upset over the move as she moved from Saudi Arabia in 2016 to study fashion design and was only a quarter away from earning her degree.

Fuad was on the path to an early finish, but she may need to leave the U.S. within 60 days if she’s unable to find a new school. “I’d rather die than go back home with nothing,” adding that she feels broken. She added that her father shelled out more than $100,000 on tuition, and even more when you add rent to the mix.

Her parents had planned on coming to the U.S. to watch her get her diploma, but those plans are likely scrapped now. Fuad has already applied to another school to see if she can earn her degree there.