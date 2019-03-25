Avocado Recall 2019: The 6 States Affected

Avocado recall 2019 news is hitting the favorite berry of Millennials in six states.

The avocado recall 2019 has to do with concerns that the food may be infected with Listeria monocytogenes. This recall was announced voluntarily by California company Henry Avocado Corporation.

According to the company, the avocado recall 2019 is going into effect following results from a test in a typical government investigation. It notes that it has yet to hear of any cases of consumers falling ill from the product.

The following states are where the avocado recall 2019 is taking place.

Arizona

California

Florida

New Hampshire

North Carolina

Wisconsin

Henry Avocado Corporation says that the avocados in the recall comes from its packaging facility in California. It notes that this recall only affects those products, and not the ones that come from Mexico. Customers can identify products in the recall by looking out for the “Bravocado” stickers that the company puts on its products.

“We are voluntarily recalling our products and taking every action possible to ensure the safety of consumers who eat our avocados,” Phil Henry, President of Henry Avocado Corporation, said in a statement.

Anyone that has purchased avocados that are a part of the avocado recall 2019 are advised not to consume them. Instead, they should return them to the point of purchase or dispose of them.

You can learn more about the avocado recall by following this link.

