Chick-fil-A Fish Sandwich Is Coming for Lent

The Chick-fil-A fish sandwich is making a return this year for Lent.

Source: Shutterstock

According to the restaurant chain, the Chick-fil-A fish sandwich will be available for purchase from March 6 through April 20 for Lent. The company notes that it will be using cod for its fish sandwiches this year, which is the same as in previous years.

Here is a breakdown of the fish offerings that will be available from Chik-fil-A during Lent 2019.

Chick-fil-A Fish Sandwich — This sandwich is 370 calories and comes with a serving of the chain’s waffle fries.

— This sandwich is 370 calories and comes with a serving of the chain’s waffle fries. Chick-fil-A Deluxe Fish Sandwich — The Deluxe Fish sandwich is 430 calories and also comes with waffle fries.

— The Deluxe Fish sandwich is 430 calories and also comes with waffle fries. 2-Count Fish Entree Box — The fish in this box meal comes in at 190 calories and includes an order of waffle fires.

— The fish in this box meal comes in at 190 calories and includes an order of waffle fires. 3-Count Fish Entree Box — Customers that order this menu item during Lent will consume 280 calories of fish, plus the waffle fries.

A Chick-fil-A fish sandwich definitely seems weird from the chain that is known for its chicken offerings. However, it has offered the menu item in the past to accommodate its customers that are taking part in Lent.

Chick-fil-A has also been testing out a bunch of other menu items in recent months. This includes a new collection of spicy chicken offerings for customers to enjoy. It’s also possible these items may go nationwide if the tests are are success.

