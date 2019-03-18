Dermira News: Why DERM Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

Dermira news concerning results from a recent Phase 2b study has DERM stock flying high on Monday.

Dermira (NASDAQ: DERM ) is reporting that results from its Phase 2b study of using lebrikizumab to treat patients with atopic dermatitis were positive. Atopic dermatitis is a type of skin condition that’s main symptom is a red, itchy rash.

The Dermira news includes the results from the company testing out three different dosage amounts of lebrikizumab in adult patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. All three of these dosage levels were able to meet the primary endpoints of the Phase 2b study.

The Phase 2b study of lebrikizumab involved 280 patients that were 18 or older. These patients were split into four groups for the study. Three of these groups received lebrikizumab at different amounts and the fourth was the placebo group. The treatment was also well tolerated with only mild to moderate adverse events.

“I have many patients for whom current therapies do not adequately address their needs,” Emma Guttman-Yassky, M.D., Ph.D., and a leading investigator in the study, said in a statement . “These data show that lebrikizumab may offer a targeted, effective and well-tolerated therapeutic approach.”

The positive Dermira news from the Phase 2b study results means that the company is planning to move forward with a Phase 3 study of the drug. It plans to start this next study quickly after getting in contact with U.S. regulators.

DERM stock was up 83% as of noon Monday.

