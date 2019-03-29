5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: Lyft, RH, Celgene, Wells Fargo >>> READ MORE
Home > Stock Picks > Hot Stocks > 7 Happy April Fools Day Images to Post on Social Media

7 Happy April Fools Day Images to Post on Social Media

What's the best April Fools prank you've witnessed?

By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer

We have compiled seven happy April Fools Day images to celebrate one of the most popular prank days around the world (if not the most popular).

April Fools Day Memes
Source: Bustle

We’re not entirely sure why April 1 was chosen as the day of pranks, but we imagine it has something to do with the changing of the seasons. The warm weather is finally upon us, which means that most of us are in a good mood, and any sort of buffoonery that is sent our way will likely be received with grace and a few laughs.

The best way to honor April Fools Day is by coming up with the best prank you can think of, while also making sure you don’t trust anyone.

Here are seven happy April Fools Day pictures for you to share on social media this year.


April Fools
Source: Wikipedia

 


April Fools Day Memes
Source: Wikipedia

 


April Fools' Day
Source: Wikipedia

 


Happy April Fools Day images
Source: Shutterstock

 


April Fools Day Images
Source: Wikipedia

 


April Fools Day
Source: Public Domain Pictures

 


Happy April Fools Day images
Source: Flickr

 

