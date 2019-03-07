3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: OMCL, AAP and LYB >>> READ MORE
7 Happy Pi Day Images to Post on 3.14 in 2019

7 Happy Pi Day Images to Post on 3.14 in 2019

The area of a circle is pi times its radius squared

By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer

A week from today marks Pi Day and we have compiled seven images to honor the day, which is usually celebrated by mathematicians, scientists and anyone who loves pizzas or pies.

Happy Pi Day Images
Source: Flickr

March 14 is Pi Day because of the number pi, which begins with 3.14 and is used in math to calculate the area of circle as you multiply the number by the radius of the circle squared. Pizza and pie businesses also take advantage of the day to offer some of their hottest pie-shaped products at a discount.

We have compiled seven happy Pi Day images to post on social media for your friends and family to see on Thursday, March 14. Browse through the next few slides and get into the spirit of the food/math holiday by sharing one of these.

Happy Pi Day!


Pi Day Images

Pi Day
Source: Flickr

 


Pi Day Images

Pi Day Images
Source: Flickr

 


Pi Day Images

Happy Pi Day images
Source: Flickr

 


Pi Day Images

Pi Day
Source: Flickr

 


Pi Day Images

Pi Day
Source: NASA

 


Pi Day Images

Happy Pi Day
Source: Wikipedia

 


Pi Day Images

Pi Day images
Source: Wikipedia

 

