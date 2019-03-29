Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE: HOV ) announced on Friday that the company had executed a reverse stock split that played a role in HOV stock plummeting more than 20% by day’s end.

The Red Bank, New Jersey-based real estate company said that it executed a 1-for-25 reverse stock split, playing a role in the stock trading on a split-adjusted basis as of 12:01 a.m. Eastern time today. The business’ stock had closed at 55 cents per share on Thursday, which amounts to roughly $13.75 per share on a split-adjusted basis, which played a role in the stock trading 9.8% that amount in premarket trading.

On a pre-split basis, the stock had closed below $1.00 since Dec. 14, and the company said that it decided to make the move towards the reverse split with the goal of regaining compliance with the New York Stock Exchange. The market has a minimum average closing price requirement that Hovnanian had to meet in order to remain listed.

The company’s stock has declined about 70% over the last 12 months through Thursday. Hovnanian, which was founded back in the late 1950s by Kevork Hovnanian, brought in revenue of more than $1.9 billion in its fiscal 2018. The business does every element of home marketing, including the design, construction and sales of it.

HOV stock is sinking about 21.2% on Friday following the company’s announcement, now selling at $13.75 per share on a split adjusted basis.