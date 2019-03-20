The Lollapalooza lineup for 2019 has been unveiled to the public and it seems like it would be right up the alley of someone who loves the most popular artists of our generation.

The Grant Park music festival — located in Chicago, Ill. — runs from Aug. 1 through 4 and it will see some of the biggest names of the last decade or two light up the stage. You can expect to see names such as Childish Gambino, Ariana Grande, The Strokes and Twenty One Pilots as the headliners of the show.

Other major acts near or at the top of the bill include Tame Impala, Flume, The Chainsmokers and J Balvin. There are many other artists that had already been announced for the Lollapalooza lineup in 2019, including Lil Wayne, Janelle Monáe, ROSALÍA, Yaeji, Kacy Musgraves, H.E.R., Death Cab for Cutie, Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, as well as many others.

The four-day festival has been around since 1991, featuring artists from a variety of music genres over the years, including alternative rock, punk rock, heavy metal, hip hop, electronic dance music, pop and more. Lollapalooza has also served to host a number of political protestors, visual artists, non-profit organizations and more.

Tickets for all four days can be found online for $367 and up. You can also get tickets for individual days with prices that vary.