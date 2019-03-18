Do you remember MoviePass and the company’s Unlimited plan that met its demise last year?

The $9.95 a month offering is now coming back with some considerable differences in order to find a balance between seeking profitability and keeping customers happy. One of the main changes is that subscribers will now have to shell out a full 12 months worth of subscription payments ahead of time using only their bank accounts as a payment form.

If you need a refresher, here’s what happened–MoviePass was offering several movies a month at the same price in the past, allowing fans to go as many times as they want per month. However, the company then changed to a three-movies-per-month model with restrictions in their movie options and limits on the screening times users could go to, causing dissatisfaction among some fans.

While these limits will still apply, MoviePass Unlimited is coming back due to popular demand, albeit with the aforementioned changes. The business added that it will no longer be accepting credit and debit cards, instead shifting to ACH/eCheck payments made through individuals’ bank accounts.

MoviePass has other subscription options, including the “Red Carpet” offering, providing users with three 2D movies a month, as well as an IMAX or RealD 3D flick. This one is $19.95 a month in some places, while other locations will set you back up to $24.95 per month.