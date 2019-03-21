Thursday Apple Rumors: New AirPower Image Leaks

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a new image of the AirPower. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

AirPower Leak: A new image of Apple’s AirPower has leaked online, reports BGR. The image actually comes directly from the tech company. It is on AAPL’s Australian website, but doesn’t show up on any of its pages. The image shows an AirPods wireless charging case and an iPhone XS sitting on top of the AirPower. This image seems to suggests that the AirPower launch is coming soon, which is what recent rumors have been saying.

Cable Bundles: A new rumor claims that AAPL will be selling cable content bundles through its streaming service, MacRumors notes. The rumor says that this will have the company offering multiple different packs of bundles that include cable channel content. These rumors claim that the company will still be offering its own original content. However, they note that these aren’t going to be the main focus. Instead, that focus will be offering streaming cable bundles to customers through its service.

Stamplay Acquisition: It looks like Apple has acquired Italian startup Stamplay, reports 9to5Mac. Recent reports claim that the tech company has spent $5.60 million to acquire the company. Stamplay is a company that works on cloud development, as well as back end development based on API. It was founded in 2012 by Nicola Mattina and Giuliano Iacobelli.

