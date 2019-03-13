Tomorrow is March 14, also known as Pi Day, and we are honoring the magical number with several classroom activities that pertain to it.
The number pi begins with 3.14 and it has over a trillion digits beyond that, and it is often used to calculate the area of circles. You can do so by multiplying pi by the radius of a circle squared. Here are five Pi Day activities you should keep in mind ahead of Thursday:
- Pi Day Paper Chain: This is a fun one where children can memorize some of the digits on pi with paper chains, each color representing one of the 10 digits. You begin with 3.14 and go from there.
- Math It Up: A lot of households objects have a circular shape, including soup cans, pie tins and bowls. Kids can measure the diameter and circumference of the circle, the divide the circumference by the diameter and the answer will be 3.14.
- Round-Shaped Foods: Everyone loves to cook, so why not get into the Pi Day spirit by baking cookies, pies or even a pizza pie tomorrow?
- Pi Puzzle: There are puzzles out there with pies that have the number pie in the middle, so why not try something different with one of those?
- Paper Plate Pies: Teach kids fractions with paper plates that are divided by half, fourths, sixths or whatever amount you choose. They can cut them to better understand fractions from a visual standpoint.