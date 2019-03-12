A Pillsbury flour recall was issued this week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said, as more than 12,000 cases of the product may be contaminated with salmonella.

The Hometown Food Company issued the recall voluntarily, affecting select Pillsbury Unbleached All Purpose Flour products, as they may be contaminated with salmonella, according to the USDA. Roughly 12,185 cases of the flour were included in the recall, most of which were distributed through a limited amount of retailers and distributors, including Publix.

The USDA added in a tweet that you should keep an eye out for the following lot codes:

8 292 with a “best if used by” date of April 19, 2020

8 293 with a “best of used by” date of April 20, 2020

Winn-Dixie said that it has not heard of any reports of illnesses linked with this recall, although Publix asked consumers who have purchased the affected flour to not consume it. “These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase for a refund,” Publix said in its statement.