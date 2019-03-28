Sony (NYSE: SNE ) has rolled out its list of PlayStation Plus free games for the month of April 2019, and the list now only includes two games.

The Tokyo, Japan-based electronics giant announced about a month ago that its exclusive subscription gaming service would only offer two games instead of the usual six. This is because the company will no longer hand out games for PS Vita and PS3 owners.

Here are the two PlayStations Plus free games for April 2019 that PS4 owners can download:

Conan Exiles : This is a survival game that is harder than your average game in the genre, as you’ll have to build your own shelter, find food and water and even find the right clothes to wear while battling a number of wild beasts and robbers. The multiplayer mode sees you battling other players as well. Plus, you’re doing all this in a “barbaric wasteland,” according to the game’s official description, where anyone who doesn’t toughen up and step up will likely perish.

The Surge: The other title you can download next month is The Surge, which is a science fiction action role-playing game. You play as an exoskeleton to battle enemies, which can be customized as you continue throughout the game using "modular upgrades."

SNE stock is down about 1.3% on Thursday.