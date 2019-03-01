Friday Apple Rumors: Possible AirPods 2 Release Date Leaks

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a possible release date for the AirPods 2. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

Source: Apple

AirPods 2: If a new rumor is true, we’re going to be getting the AirPods 2 incredibly soon, BGR notes. This rumor claims that Apple will be releasing its AirPods 2 wireless earbuds on March 29. The same rumor also says that the tech company will be discontinuing the first generation of its AirPods on March 28 to make room for the second generation. It also notes that this will have the AirPods 2 launching on the first Friday following a possible keynote from AAPL.

Siri Support: Several new third-party health apps now have Siri support, reports AppleInsider. These new apps now work with Siri Shortcut and also include hardware support as well. Among the new apps and devices with Siri Shortcut support are QardioArm, Snoww, AutoSleep and several others. The tech company is also promoting these new apps and devices that now work with Siri Shortcut.

Software Engineers: A recent report shows that AAPL is looking for more software engineers than hardware engineers, MacRumors notes. This report shows what anyone watching the tech company already knows; it is looking to boost its services and other software offerings. This actually marks the first time AAPL has been seeking more software engineers than hardware engineers since 2016.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.