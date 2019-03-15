Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SLNO ) had a Friday to remember as the biopharmaceutical company made some headway in a successful clinical trial of a treatment for a genetic disorder.

The Redwood City, Calif.-based business announced that its Phase 3 trial of a tablet designed for patients afflicted with Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS) showed some improvement. The Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) is recommending that the trial, which is operating under the moniker DESTINY PWS, for a diazoxide choline controlled-release tablet move forward as is.

Soleno Therapeutics is helping to ameliorate PWS patients, which is an illness that is mostly known for the symptom hyperphagia. This symptom makes those with the condition feel like they are always hungry. PWS can also lead patients to experience behavioral issues, including cognitive disabilities, lower-than-average muscle tone, an excess in body fat and incomplete sexual development.

“We are delighted with the DSMB’s positive recommendation to continue the Phase 3 trial as planned as it further supports DCCR’s safety profile,” Dr. Anish Bhatnagar, Soleno CEO , said in a statement. “We are continuing to enroll patients with 14 sites activated in DESTINY PWS.”

Dr. Bhatnagar also announced that patients will continue their treatment into C602, which is a nine-month study for patients who are a part of DESTINY PWS.

SLNO stock is skyrocketing about 213% on Friday following the news, which has the potential to improve the quality of hundreds of thousands of people. Roughly one in every 12,000 to 15,000 people is afflicted with PWS