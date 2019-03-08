What are some of your favorite St. Patrick’s Day traditions?
We are only nine days away from the big Irish Catholic holiday, which falls on March 17 this year, landing on a Sunday this time around. Here are seven traditions of the holiday you should know about:
- Green River: Perhaps the best known of the St. Patrick’s Day traditions that take place in the U.S. every year is in Chicago as they turn the iconic Chicago River green during the holiday.
- Shamrock: Everyone who knows about St. Patty’s has seen or heard of the shamrock, which was a sacred plant in ancient Ireland as it brought forth the return of spring. It has since become a sign of Irish pride.
- Snake: The snake is another big one as St. Patrick reportedly stood on a hilltop when he went to Ireland and banished every snake from Ireland with a wooden staff.
- Traditional Fare: Corned beef and cabbage are the main foods that people eat in Ireland during the holiday, with the former arriving at the turn of the century, while cabbage has been around for ages.
- Parades: Across the U.S., there are plenty of St. Patrick’s Day parades in cities such as Chicago, Boston, New York City and Philadelphia.
- Leprechauns: Ah yes, leprechauns are an iconic part of the holiday, representing water spirits with a cunning spirit.
- Beer: Naturally, there will be a lot of Guinness being passed out during the day.