The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) plans on restricting teen use of flavored e-cigarette products with the hopes of curbing vaping for people under the age of 18.

Agency commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb is nearing the end of his tenure, and he plans on finishing it with this plan, which has the opportunity of reducing how much vaping occurs among teenagers. The FDA has unveiled a proposal that would require stores to place flavored e-cigarettes in areas that are off limits to anyone who is under the age of 18.