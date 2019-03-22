Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ) announced that consumers who buy electric vehicles from the company will garner certain perks as its referral program is returning, albeit with a change.

Source: Tesla

The San Carlos, Calif.-based automotive and energy business said the referral program, which was a big sales driver, is coming back in a different form. Whenever a Tesla owner refers a customer, both of these EV owners will get 1,000 miles of free use in its Supercharger stations.

Additionally, whomever is the referrer will be entered into drawings for a special edition of the Model Y crossover on a monthly basis, as well as a second generation Tesla Roadster on a quarterly basis. These vehicles will be signed by company CEO Elon Musk, as well as Chief Designer Franz Von Holshauzen.

“While our previous Referral Program was very successful, it came with significant costs, and ending the program last year allowed us to pass those savings along to customers,” Tesla said in a blog post Thursday. “We’ve since restructured the program to save the company money while also offering rewards that are super exclusive.”

The previous referral program, which was axed a few months ago, provided owners with six months of free Supercharging when they bought a Model X SUV, Model S sedan or a Model 3 midsize sedan.

TSLA stock is sliding roughly 2.7% on Friday despite the news.